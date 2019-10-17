One week removed from landing their first 2020 commitment from Rivals150 guard Davonte Davis out of Jacksonville, Arkansas, the staff will try to go for two more this weekend.

Eric Musselman and his staff are hosting top-50 small forward Moses Moody and top-100 point guard KK Robinson, both Arkansas natives playing at national hoops powerhouses in different parts of the country. Despite playing on different AAU teams now, Robinson and Moody grew up playing together and have had many talks about playing together again in college.

They'll arrive Thursday night for a 48-hour official visit that begins on Friday. The recruits will watch the Razorbacks practice and prepare for an exhibition game Sunday against UALR, they'll get personalized presentations on how the staff can develop them for the NBA and they'll also attend the Razorback football game against Auburn on Saturday morning.

The Razorbacks have a shot to land its best class perhaps ever with an "in-state" crop of five Rivals150 prospects.

We've got the latest on Robinson and Moody, as well as details on a top-50 junior from Oklahoma visiting the Hill: