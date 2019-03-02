With 18.9 seconds left and down by two, freshman Jalen Harris drove towards the hoop and threw up a wild shot that fell right through the hoop to give the Razorbacks their 11th and final lead of the game Saturday afternoon.

Mike Anderson used two timeouts to check out the Ole Miss in-bounds set up and it paid off with a Rebel turnover and the Hogs took the win at home 74-73, snapping a six-game losing streak and giving them just their second win of the season after trailing at the half.

"I saw Isaiah (Joe) get held up on the block so I just saw the wide open lane and attacked," Harris said of the last shot after the game on SEC Network. "Coach was telling us, 'Don't let them outwork us, even if shots aren't falling, we can win if we hold them on defense.'"

Harris finished one assist shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine assists but his final shot was the most memorable.

The Razorbacks came out of tip-off taking an early deficit and trailed Ole Miss for 17 minutes in the first half but kept pushing, pressing and keeping it close. They were down by one but they finished the half with some great possessions including a dunk by Daniel Gafford and a three for Mason Jones.

Gafford was a force inside, drawing fouls, but not finishing at the free throw line. He had 11 points at the half but finished 3-8 at the free throw line. He finished the game with 17 points and just two rebounds.

Jones made two threes in the first half but really came to life in the second, putting himself in great position to make high-percentage shots and racked up six threes for 22 points, three boards and two assists in 29 minutes.

The Razorbacks improved on their recent turnover epidemic and forced 16 on Ole Miss, which were clutch, especially the three to start the second half.

The second half was a battle with the Razorbacks and the Rebels going shot for shot. A few empty possessions to end the half really cost Ole Miss. A final turnover forced by Mason Jones, a dunk by Gafford and the final shot by Harris iced it for the win.

The Hogs are now 15-14 and 6-10 in conference play with Vanderbilt and Alabama games next Wednesday and Saturday to finish the season.