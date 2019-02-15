Despite only having one sure scholarship spot for months, natural attrition has opened up the Razorbacks roster numbers for next year and Mike Anderson and his staff are in hot pursuit of several 2019 hoopers to join Little Rock Christian point guard Justice Hill in the class.

Though it's not 100 percent certain that Daniel Gafford, who is in the top five for three major statistical categories this season, will leave Arkansas and declare for the 2019 NBA draft, it's probably about 99 percent certain. Gafford will likely open up one scholarship, and leave a big hole that needs to be filled by another big man.

The Razorbacks will also have one more scholarship for next season due to the departure of Jordan Phillips to UTSA mid-season, and who knows if he'll be the only transfer out.

So there's at least two spots to fill, let's take a closer look at the Hogs' current targets: