Advertisement

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) led for more than 38 minutes on Tuesday night, but it took a game-winning jump shot from Tramon Mark on the last possession to secure a victory over the Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC). Head coach Eric Musselman's squad was hot off the blocks to start the game, as it opened up a double-digit lead just seven minutes into the game and stretched its advantage to 20 points by the 8:00 mark – the largest lead of the game. Texas A&M refused to quit, however. A strong start to the second half saw the deficit quickly trimmed to single digits. Texas A&M continued to hang around and eventually tied the game at 74 apiece in the final minute. This surge was led by the heroics of junior guard Wade Taylor IV, the preseason SEC player of the year. Taylor scored a game-high 41 points on the night with 29 of those coming in the second half. It was his two free throws that tied the game with 50 seconds left and his improbable three pointer with seven seconds left that gave Texas A&M its first lead of the night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYWRlIFRheWxvciBsb29raW5nIGZvciB0aGUgY29udGFjdCBob2lz dHMgaXQgdXAgYW5kIGRyYWlucyBhIHRocmVlIHRvIHRha2UgbGVhZCBsYXRl IGZvciBUZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIG92ZXIgQXJrYW5zYXMuPGJyPjxicj5UYXls b3IgaGFzIDQxIHBvaW50cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NXV3Vs MEtaem0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV1d1bDBLWnptPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1hZGUgRm9yIE1hcmNoIChAbWFkZWZvcm1hcmNoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21hZGVmb3JtYXJjaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NzQ3 OTk3MzI5NDY0NTM3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE3 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Taylor’s efforts were matched by a masterful performance from Arkansas guard Tramon Mark. The Houston transfer scored a career-high 35 points, as he shot 8-15 from the field and a clutch 17-22 from the free throw line. “I know that all the analytics people talk about mid-range being a bad shot, it’s been a really good shot for us at Arkansas,” head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. “Jimmy Whitt, Ricky Council, T-Mark. It's a great shot for him, not a good shot. He’s a lethal pull-up jump shooter 12 to 17 feet…Our guys did a great job of finding him.” After Taylor’s go-ahead three pointer, a hush fell over Bud Walton Arena. But Mark remained calm under pressure as he drove the ball towards the left elbow and nailed a short jumper to give the Hogs the win. “Coach drew it up and I just went out and executed,” Mark said postgame. “I saw how they were playing me. I thought they were going to play me tighter but they just kind of let me get a full head of steam, so I just went and I got a good look.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UUkFNT04gTUFSSyBXSU5TIElUIEZPUiBUSEUgSE9HUyDwn5CXPGJy Pjxicj4odmlhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3Ji YWNrTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tNQkI8L2E+ KTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nNW5ZVUFCY3J1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vZzVuWVVBQmNydTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIE1hcmNoIE1h ZG5lc3MgKEBNYXJjaE1hZG5lc3NNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ3NDgwNzI1ODMy NTE1Njk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=