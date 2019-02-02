Arkansas fans couldn't help but think, "Oh here we go again," as the LSU Tigers slowly crept back from an 18-point deficit to take the lead with 3 minutes to play, but the Razorbacks kept up the pressure to snap the Tigers' 7-0 SEC streak and get to .500 in conference play.

It was a huge road win for the Hogs who haven't beaten a ranked team since knocking off no. 21-ranked South Carolina on February 15 in 2017 but with an NIT bid on the line the Razorbacks pulled out the win over no. 19 LSU 90-89.

The Hogs got up 4-0 before the LSU free throw show began. The refs awarded 13 first-half free throws and a whopping 25 free throws in the second half, sending Gabe Osabuohien, Jalen Harris and Daniel Gafford each to the bench starting at the 7:33 mark.

Osabuohien finished with just three points but had a career-high five assists and flew around the court in his 16 minutes. Gafford didn't out-score his last performance against LSU with 9 fewer points at 23 total but his threatening presence inside opened up the perimeter for a now-healthy Isaiah Joe and Keyshawn Embry-Simpson.

Joe and Embry-Simpson combined for eight three pointers, pushing the team to a 54 percent clip from deep. Five Razorbacks scored in double digits while Gafford led in rebounds with eight.

LSU out-rebounded the Hogs 44-20 and dominated in the paint but they shot at just 44 percent compared to their 47.3 percent average.

The Razorbacks now sit at 13-8 on the season with a 4-4 conference record, ranked 7th in the SEC and they're heading into a nice home matchup against last-ranked Vanderbilt who sit at 0-7 in the conference.



