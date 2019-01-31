Perhaps no man is happier than Arkansas associate head coach/running back coach Jeff Traylor when he's in East Texas, there's even a stadium out there with his name on it. Traylor's taking the gang (which today consists of Chad Morris, Justin Stepp and Dustin Fry) to see some of their top offers in East Texas. The Razorbacks locked in two East Texas prospects in the 2019 class, 4-star wide receiver TQ Jackson from Jefferson, Texas and Beaux Limmer from Tyler, Texas. Now, they're pushing hard for quite a few 2020 recruits. Let's take a close look at those guys:

WIDE RECEIVERS

It's typical for East Texas receivers to be under-rated given their secluded/less traversed location but that doesn't mean they don't have the skills to play at an SEC level. TQ Jackson was a 5.6 3-star before being bumped up twice to get to four stars. The Razobacks gave Sparkman his second offer and he's now got eight, the latest being Missouri. Ja'Lynn Polk is feeling the Arkansas love, he's picked up just two offers since wrapping up his junior season, from Nevada and Houston. 3-star Savion Williams has received several new offers since his Hogs offer, including TCU, Missouri, Texas Tech, Kansas and more. Caleb Medford is the newest offer and he's still picking up recruiting steam with offers from ULM and Tulane recently.

RUNNING BACKS

Arkansas has offered over 25 running backs in the 2020 class and these two fit the mold Traylor likes for his guys. Crawford is a very recent offer while Dixon was one of Traylor's first running back offers last February. Dixon was supposed to come to the Hill last weekend for Prospect Day but couldn't make it with his teammate Ty'Kieast Crawford.

QUARTERBACK

Haynes King is still rated a 5.5 3-star but that should change after the breakout junior season he had for the 6A state champion Lobos. King would be a great fit for Arkansas but the coaches have a nice handful of guys to choose from, including Chandler Morris, the head hog's son.

TIGHT END

Crockett tight end Allen Horace is definitely up the board for Arkansas and they're in a strong position for him. He plans to take an official visit to Arkansas sometime either early or next season and he says he talks to the Arkansas coaches every day.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Arkansas is in a fantastic spot for both of these East Texas linemen. Hayes has a modest offer list given he's so under the radar so the Razorbacks shouldn't have any trouble reeling him in. Crawford is still committed to Baylor and loves being in Waco but he just visited Arkansas and plans to be back.

DEFENSE

No defensive coaches in the group today so they might not get around to seeing James Sylvester but they will be at Lufkin to see Polk already so they'll likely see big-time safety target Jerrin Thompson who is on the cusp of 4-star status.