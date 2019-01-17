This is the last big recruiting weekend of the 2019 cycle for Arkansas and they're taking the opportunity to bring in several committed prospects and preferred walk-on prospects. Here's a closer look at who is expected on the Hill this weekend:

All four of the Hogs' commits/signees coming this weekend have been on the Hill multiple times but now they'll get the opportunity to spend time with their coaches and future teammates for 48 hours.

Pulaski Academy's standout wide receiver John David White is an Arkansas legacy about four times over but he's still considering his DI scholarship offers he has before he decides whether or not to walk-on to the Hill. Central Arkansas has shown a lot of interest, as well as Air Force, but his teammate is signing with the Hogs on Feb. 6 and something tells me JD will be joining him.

Both of these players out of Highland Park in Dallas played with current Razorback John Stephen Jones and with Chad Morris's son Chandler Morris and neither heavily considered playing Division-I football until Arkansas offered them preferred walk-on spots. Clark's only interest so far is from the Hogs but Finnegan has received PWO offers from Arkansas, SMU, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.