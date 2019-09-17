Chad Morris and his staff love to recruit in Texas like it's an extension of the Natural State and they're trying to make a big first impression on one of Texas's finest this weekend.

Wideouts coach Justin Stepp will host Rivals250 4-star receiver Ketron Jackson for the San Jose State game and it'll be his first visit to Arkansas since picking up his offer from the Hogs in February.

Jackson is ranked the 36th prospect out of the Lone Star State in the 2021 class and the 39th-ranked receiver in the nation.

Read more about Jackson, his offer list, the visits he's taken and his junior stats through three games on the HawgBeat premium board: The Trough.

Check out all of HawgBeat's game-week content in the San Jose State headquarters.