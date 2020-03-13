Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

The Arkansas Razorbacks hosted a pseudo-in-state prospect on Saturday for Junior Day, Pleasant Grove High School DL/OL Torey Phillips. Phillips is a Hope, Arkansas native and he moved to Texarkana for his junior season of football.

While Phillips had an offer from Chad Morris and his staff, Sam Pittman and his coaches are continuing to evaluate him, and which side of the ball they like him on most.

"I talked to Coach Odom, he said he likes what I'm doing right now but he wants to figure out what side of the ball I'm going to work with," Phillips said. "I played only a little offensive line because we run different plays for different teams and being new to the team it was too much but next year, I'll be playing both sides more. I think I did pretty well on the defensive line, I had probably 50 tackles at the most.

"I'm grinding every. day to get my speed up and get my aggressiveness up. I play basketball and I've been doing track workouts to stay in shape and work on speed."