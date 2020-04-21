As it typically does, the state of Texas leads the pack for number of Arkansas offers in 2021 recruiting. The Hogs have offered roughly 56 juniors from the Lone Star State, more than a fourth of the Hogs' total offers out in 2021, with 43 still undecided mid-way through the spring. Texas will always be a key recruiting ground for the Razorbacks, so here's a look at the Lone Star products on the offensive side of the ball who are returning serious interest in Arkansas:

Quarterbacks

The Razorbacks already have one 2021 QB commit, in-stater Landon Rogers, but a trio of passers from Texas are still in the mix to help bulk Arkansas's QB room back up. The Hogs are in the top five at least for Cedar Hill QB Kaidon Salter who visited this spring and said an official visit would definitely happen, and for San Antonio QB Lucas Coley who received his offer last week after a couple of visits to Fayetteville. Salter doesn't have a timeline for his decision just yet but Coley announced this week that he'd commit somewhere on Cinco de Mayo. Kyron Drones was supposed to visit this weekend for Arkansas's spring game but now, it's just a waiting game and Auburn leads the charge.

Wide Receivers

Thirteen of the offers out in Texas come from Justin Stepp as he continues his search for what needs to be a pretty stellar class of wide receivers. The Hogs will only graduate one receiver after this upcoming season but the room is low on scholarship players after the recent departures of T.Q. Jackson and Deon Stewart, and only signing one receiver in the 2020 class. Stepp will likely add at least three receivers in this class and his options in Texas are some of the most promising. Arkansas is at the top of the list for Rivals250, Royse City native KeTron Jackson and three stars Roderick Daniels and Jaedon Wilson. Jackson and Wilson both visited this spring, leaving high praise, while Daniels just put Arkansas in his top 10. Coincidentally, top QB target Kaidon Salter has been working with Daniels and Wilson during the pandemic.

Running Backs