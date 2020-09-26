HawgBeat - Razorbacks toppled by Georgia's second half surge, Hogs drop game one

An unimaginable start for the Razorbacks ended quite predictably with the Georgia Bulldogs capping off a win 37-10 in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs gave sophomore dual-threat quarterback Dwan Mathis the start but it was former JUCO quarterback Stetson Bennett IV that led them to victory in the third quarter. Starting the season opener with the best field position they'd have all first half at the 25, Feleipe Franks threw a completion for no gain in the flats to Rakeem Boyd, an incomplete pass to Treylon Burks and ran for six yards before former Michigan punter George Caratan checked in for the first time. The Bulldogs' first drive would be reflective of their offensive efforts throughout the first half. Two penalties, a holding call and false start, stalled them just inside Hog territory. Kirby Smart wanted to go for it on 4th and 4 but changed his mind after a timeout by Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks struck first on their second drive. A defensive pass interference call and a 28-yard completion to De'Vion Warren helped march them down to the Georgia 49. Franks aired it out for the first time to Treylon Burks who broke away for a 49-yard touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS. Franks to Burks. Hogs strike first. 7-0 pic.twitter.com/XMt7Uk0355 — Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) September 26, 2020

Franks and Mathis exchanged interceptions with Franks underthrowing Hudson Henry and Montaric Brown jumping on a bad pass from Mathis. The Arkansas defense held Georgia to 67 yards of offense and just one third down completion. Mathis started 6-12 while Franks started 4-13 but the former Gator's four completions totaled 91 yards.

MONTARIC BROWN with the first pick of the season on 3rd and 6 in the redzone. Huge play. pic.twitter.com/ZA8qstawZk — Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) September 26, 2020

Pinned deep, the Razorbacks started the second quarter with a double reverse that resulted in TJ Hammonds fumbling the ball in the endzone for a Georgia safety. Not many could've predicted a 7-2 Arkansas lead at the beginning of the second quarter. Dorian Gerald got the Razorbacks' first sack of the season and forced the Bulldogs to punt for the 5th time. On the next Georgia possession, the Hogs stopped a 10-play drive with a fourth down run stop by Morgan and Pool. Switching Mathis out for Stetson, the Bulldogs finished the second half with an eight-play, 59-yard drive. Pittman tried to ice freshman kicker Jack Podlesny but he missed that kick and made the second-chance shot from 38-yards out. Arkansas led No. 4 Georgia 7-5 going into the locker room at halftime. The Arkansas defense started the third quarter with a strip by Jalen Catalon, recovered by true freshman Myles Slusher. Franks and company drove down the field with the help of two first down conversions by Mike Woods but couldn't punch it into the endzone. Duke transfer AJ Reed knocked in a 25-yarder to make it 10-5 Arkansas. A great return by Kenny McIntosh gave Georgia the ball near midfield and a 20 yard rush by Zamir White gave the Bulldogs momentum and they let it loose. Stetson completes a 19-yard touchdown to George Pickens and adds two with a rush to make it 13-10 Georgia–and they'd lead the rest of the way. A tipped punt gives the Bulldogs the ball back at the Arkansas 24 and they quickly capitalize to make it 20-10. Georgia corner Eric Stokes picks off a ball intended for Mike Woods and takes it back to the house. 27-10 Bulldogs with 2:53 still to play in the third quarter. On the next Arkansas drive, Kendal Briles tries a trick play and Burks gets intercepted by Richard Lecounte. Several completions by Stetson later, White rushes for a 6-yard score to make it 34-10 Georgia. The 28-point spread is in jeopardy now after what was such a promising half for Arkansas but Mathis checking back in the game slows the offense down and they settle for a 38-yard field goal on their last drive of the game. Arkansas finished with 280 yards of offense to Georgia's 387. The Hogs averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. Burks led the receivers with 11 targets, seven catches for 102 yards and a score.

