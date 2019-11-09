Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman A’Montae Spivey is suspended for Saturday’s game because of a violation of team rules, a UA spokesperson said.

The running back was expected to have a bigger role against Western Kentucky after making his collegiate debut a week earlier in Arkansas’ loss to Mississippi State.

He had three carries for 14 yards, but fumbled on the Razorbacks’ final offensive play of their 54-24 loss to the Bulldogs. With the NCAA’s four-game redshirt rule instituted last season, Spivey would have been eligible to play in all of Arkansas’ remaining games and maintain his year of eligibility.

The Alabama native was listed as the third-team running back on this week’s depth chart, replacing redshirt junior T.J. Hammonds.

It’s the second week in a row the Razorbacks have suspended a player. Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady was suspended for the Mississippi State game and later “mutually agreed” with head coach Chad Morris to leave the team for the rest of the season.