RB commit upgrades role to a recruiter
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Last year, Arkansas fans witnessed the transition from Chad Morris’ regime to current head coach Sam Pittman and one recruit has stayed constant.
James Jointer, a Class of 2022 running back from Little Rock Parkview, has weathered the transition and committed to the Razorbacks after building a great relationship with running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Jointer’s commitment was based on the family environment in Fayetteville.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news