 Arkansas Razorback running back commit James Jointer Jr. chose to visit with others this weekend to assist in recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-03 06:37:50 -0500') }} football Edit

RB commit upgrades role to a recruiter

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

James Jointer Jr., 22' RB Commit has some action planned of his own on this recruiting weekend
James Jointer Jr., 22' RB Commit has some action planned of his own on this recruiting weekend (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Last year, Arkansas fans witnessed the transition from Chad Morris’ regime to current head coach Sam Pittman and one recruit has stayed constant.

James Jointer, a Class of 2022 running back from Little Rock Parkview, has weathered the transition and committed to the Razorbacks after building a great relationship with running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Jointer’s commitment was based on the family environment in Fayetteville.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}