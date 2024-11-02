Rebels set records against porous Arkansas defense

Despite missing its best pass catcher, No. 19 Ole Miss shredded through a porous Arkansas (5-4, 3-3 SEC) defense in a 63-31 loss for the Hogs on Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

Head coach Lane Kiffin's offense totaled 694 yards against the Razorbacks, which included 562 yards through the air. A huge chunk of those yards came from senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who caught eight passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns — both program records for the Rebels and both the most Arkansas has allowed by a pass-catcher in a single game in program history.

Watkins' performance was especially impressive considering Ole Miss was without the SEC's leading receiver in Tre Harris, who has caught 59 passes for 987 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Time and time again, Watkins (and others) managed to get behind Arkansas' secondary after what head coach Sam Pittman called a really good week of practice leading up to the Ole Miss game.

"As good (a week of practice ) as we've had," Pittman said after the game. "So, no, I felt like we had some matchup problems, but I thought we had some answers with it. We were in 3-deep and they ran by us. We were in man, but we were in 3-deep and they ran by us, too.

RELATED: What Sam Pittman said after blowout loss to Ole Miss

"Couldn't get pressure on the quarterback, couldn't get there, either. When we were in man-to-man with some of their receivers they had, Watkins specifically, we were having a hard time guarding him."

Pittman said that Arkansas had been working on "go-balls" all week, but that apparently wasn't enough to prevent Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart from completing 25-of-31 throws for 515 yards and six scores, three of which were 60-plus yard touchdowns to Watkins.

Part of that could be because Arkansas has a fragile secondary lacking confidence, according to Pittman.

"We don't have as much confidence there as what, you know, we need to have," Pittman said. "But at the same time, confidence builds with success, you know, having success. So anytime that happens early, I think that would affect the way that you feel like you can cover because you go in there and different guys call it differently. You know, sometimes you can be ultra aggressive and get away with it and sometimes you can't."