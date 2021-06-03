Recruiting dead period is over, celebrate with FREE TRIAL

The nearly 15-month recruiting dead period caused by the pandemic is finally OVER. Arkansas has already had a handful of recruits on campus for unofficial visits and several more are slated to take official visits this month.

Our new lead recruiting analyst, Justin Lewis, will be all over the visits with updates on and in-depth analysis of the recruits. All of that information will be available to HawgBeat subscribers, as well as Andrew Hutchinson's excellent coverage of the Diamond Hogs' road to Omaha and Jackson Collier's coverage of hoops recruiting and the transfer portal.

You can unlock full premium access at no cost by taking advantage of our special FREE TRIAL that runs until Aug. 10.

-Start by clicking this link

-Select either monthly or annual subscription, which will go into effect at conclusion of free trial, but you can always cancel prior to that point so there is no commitment required.

-If prompted, use promo code: VISITS2021

With the free trial, you'll have access to all our of Arkansas team and recruiting coverage, our premium message board - The Trough - and more. We look forward to welcoming you into our HawgBeat.com community!