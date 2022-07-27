Recruiting Hawgs Podcast: Arkansas PG commit Layden Blocker talks hoops

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Alex Trader and Jackson Collier welcome four-star Arkansas Razorback basketball commit Layden Blocker to the show to talk about his Peach Jam performance, why he chose Arkansas and much much more.

After that, we take a deeper look at Eric Musselman's remaining 2023 prospects, including Baye Fall, Assane Diop, Ron Holland and more, and evaluate the likelihood of each player ending up in Fayetteville.

After that, we take a deeper look at Eric Musselman's remaining 2023 prospects, including Baye Fall, Assane Diop, Ron Holland and more, and evaluate the likelihood of each player ending up in Fayetteville.

Stay until the very end to hear some inside info on some players emerging as early targets in the 2024 class as well.