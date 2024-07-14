It's that time of the year again. The Arkansas basketball coaching staff is on the road recruiting for the class of 2025 and beyond, while the country's top prospects are facing off on the Adidas and Nike Circuits.

With so many players and games over the next couple of weeks, Razorback fans have ample opportunity to watch some potential future Hoop Hogs.

Who are these players and where can fans watch them play?

HawgBeat has you covered with all the details including stats, which circuit and team targets play for and where to watch.