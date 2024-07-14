Recruiting Notebook: Arkansas targets in summer circuits
It's that time of the year again. The Arkansas basketball coaching staff is on the road recruiting for the class of 2025 and beyond, while the country's top prospects are facing off on the Adidas and Nike Circuits.
With so many players and games over the next couple of weeks, Razorback fans have ample opportunity to watch some potential future Hoop Hogs.
Who are these players and where can fans watch them play?
HawgBeat has you covered with all the details including stats, which circuit and team targets play for and where to watch.
Nike EYBL Circuit:
Peach Jam — the premier shoe circuit championship event — is right around the corner, which means high level basketball for days on end.
Recent Razorbacks that have competed in this event include the likes of Layden Blocker, Jordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr. Those three were each top-25 ranked players on Rivals by the time they enrolled in Fayetteville, and the same caliber of player is on the docket this year.
To watch, follow this link.
*Players listed in alphabetical order
**All stats updated through July 13, 2024
Team: The Family (MI) (PIT):
Arkansas offer: April 19th, 2024
Known Schedule:
July 13th
Stats (two games): 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 50.0 fg%, 60.0 3fg%, and 80.0 FT%.
July 14th @ 11:00 am CT
July 15th @ 6:30 pm CT
July 16th @ 11:00 am CT
July 18th @ 9:30 am CT
July 19th @ 6:30 pm CT
July 20th @ 2:00 pm CT
Team: Nightrydas Elite (EYBL)
Arkansas offer: November 17, 2022
Re-Offer: April 26, 2024
Known Schedule:
July 13th
Stats (one game): 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 66.7 fg%, 100.0 3fg%, and 77.8 FT%.
July 14th @ 3:30 pm CT
July 15th @ 6:30 pm CT
July 17th @ 2:00 pm CT
July 19th @ 9:30 am CT
Team: SFG (CA) (EYBL)
Arkansas offer: N/A
Known schedule:
July 13th
Stats (two games): 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on 46.2 fg%, 41.7 3fg%, and 75.0 FT%.
July 14th @ 9:30 am CT
July 15th @ 3:30 pm CT
July 17th @ 11:00 am CT
July 19th @ 5:00 pm CT
Team: Oakland Soliders (CA) (EYBL)
Arkansas offer: April 22, 2024
Known Schedule:
July 13th
Stats (one game): 21 points and 4 rebounds on 55.6 fg% and 50.0 FT%.
July 14th @ 11:00 am CT
July 16th @ 5:00 pm CT
July 18th @ 9:30 am CT
July 19th @ 8:00 am CT
Team: Team Thad (TN) (EYBL)
Arkansas offer: July 7, 2024
Known schedule:
July 13th
Stats (one game): 15 points and 3 rebounds on 66.7 fg%, 33.3 3fg%, and 66.7 FT%.
July 14th @ 9:30 am CT
July 15th @ 11:00 am CT
July 17th @ 3:30 pm CT
July 19th @ 11:00 am CT
Team: Team Thad (TN) (EYBL)
Arkansas offer: May 19, 2023
Re-offer: Not public
Known schedule:
July 13th
Stats (one game): 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists on 42.9 fg%, 33.3 3fg%, and 100.0 FT%.
July 14th @ 9:30 am CT
July 15th @ 11:00 am CT
July 17th @ 3:30 pm CT
July 19th @ 11:00 am CT
Team: Nightrydas Elite (EYBL)
Arkansas offer: April 16, 2024
Known Schedule:
July 13th
Stats (one game): 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 54.5 fg% and 62.5 FT%.
July 14th @ 3:30 pm CT
July 15th @ 6:30 pm CT
July 17th @ 2:00 pm CT
July 19th @ 9:30 am CT
Adidas 3SSB Circuit:
The Adidas Circuit championship is nearly completed, but there are still opportunities to see some of Arkansas' targets, including a couple of new faces.
*Players listed in alphabetical order
**All stats updated through July 13, 2024
Team: Team Loaded 17U
Arkansas offer: N/A
Remaining schedule:
July 14th @ 8:45 am CT
Stats:
Total (six games): 15.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.3 blocks on 43.7 fg%, 44.4 3fg%, and 82.6 FT%.
Team: Arkansas Hawks (17u)
Arkansas offer: November 21, 2021
Re-offer: Not public
Remaining schedule:
July 14th @ 8:45 am CT
Stats:
Total (four games): 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 34.9 fg%, 30.8 3fg%, and 70.0 FT%.
Team: Indiana Elite 2025 (17u)
Arkansas offer: July 14, 2023
Re-offer: Not public
Remaining schedule:
July 14th @ 10:00 am CT
Stats:
Total (six games): 11.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks on 61.7 fg% and 65.0 FT%.
Team: Indiana Elite 2025 (17u)
Arkansas offer: July 12, 2024
Remaining schedule:
July 14th @ 10:00 am CT
Stats:
Total (six games): 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 43.8 fg%, 37.5 3fg%, and 87.7 FT%.
Team: Compton Magic Elite (17u)
Arkansas offer: Not public
Remaining schedule:
July 14th @ 8:45 am CT
Stats:
Total (three games): 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks on 48.0 fg%, 28.6 3fg%, and 76.9 FT%.