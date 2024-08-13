With the close of the summer circuits, top recruits in the 2025 class have shifted their focus to narrowing their lists of schools and potentially taking some time away from the court before going back to school and a whole new basketball season begins.

To go along with cut lists, targets are also scheduling official visits as the work towards deciding which school they will attend.

In recent weeks, the Razorbacks have made cut lists for multiple top players, as well as locking down at least one official visit.

New head coach John Calipari and his staff have put in a ton of work on the recruiting trail since taking the job in April, and are making up ground with some prospects previously considered off the market.

HawgBeat has combined all of this information into one recruiting roundup, as well as some new intel regarding some of these recruits.