Recruiting Notebook: Strong visitor list kickstarts Rd. 2 of Junior Days

Arkansas may have lost to Tennessee on the court today, but Sam Pittman and co. are hoping to make up for it with offers to a pair of four-star offensive tackles out of the Volunteer State.

With new offers to Luke Brown and Joe Crocker joining Baylor School (Tenn.) prospect Brycen Sanders, the Razorbacks now have the top three offensive tackles in the state pinned on the big board.

Crocker, who also holds offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Wisconsin, noted the offensive philosophy and quality time with the coaches as highlights.

He closed his visit with some positive words about Arkansas, saying "Arkansas for sure will be one of my top schools moving forward and I am just excited to keep building a better relationship with the staff."

Brown also has the Hogs among his top schools. Despite releasing a top eight last month, he said Arkansas was "easily up there" following his time on the Hill.