Recruiting Roundup: Latest on Arkansas' priority targets

Arkansas still sits at just one commitment in the 2025 class, but the coaching staff has been in hot pursuit of other top targets, who are almost exclusively five-star prospects.

Head coach John Calipari, along with his coaching staff, have charted quite the path across the country by visiting athletes in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Missouri and more states, as well as recruiting within the boundaries of Arkansas.

In this edition of HawgBeat's Recruiting Roundup, we take a look at where the Razorbacks stand with current prospects, any new intel, a FutureCast and more: