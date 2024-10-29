Recruiting Roundup: Latest on Arkansas' priority targets

in other news
Arkansas jumps in ESPN FPI after Mississippi State win
Find out where Arkansas ranks in the ESPN Football Power Index following its win over Mississippi State.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Mississippi State 2024 - Offense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Mississippi State.
Razorbacks roll with big plays, Green's six-touchdown day
Taylen Green led a vintage Bobby Petrino Arkansas offensive performance against Mississippi State.
Braylen Russell answers call in win at Mississippi State
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that it was time to
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Video of Arkansas' Sam Pittman, players postgame press conference after the 58-25 win at Mississippi State.
Arkansas still sits at just one commitment in the 2025 class, but the coaching staff has been in hot pursuit of other top targets, who are almost exclusively five-star prospects.
Head coach John Calipari, along with his coaching staff, have charted quite the path across the country by visiting athletes in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Missouri and more states, as well as recruiting within the boundaries of Arkansas.
In this edition of HawgBeat's Recruiting Roundup, we take a look at where the Razorbacks stand with current prospects, any new intel, a FutureCast and more:
