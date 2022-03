Recruiting Roundup: The Madness of March Extends to Razorback Recruiting

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Top 2022 Guard's Recruitment Heating Up Following Sweet-Sixteen Matchup

The "Muss Bus" was out in full force last night as the Razorbacks took down top-seeded Gonzaga 74-68 to advance to their second consecutive Elite Eight.

While the clear and obvious storyline tilts towards' Saturday's matchup with Duke, there's another noteworthy battle reportedly heating up on the trail.

Duncanville (Texas) guard Anthony Black has been the focus of Arkansas basketball recruiting since the team landed Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh last fall, and there may have been a shift in the tides following Thursday's game.

Black was reported to be leaning in favor of Gonzaga as recently as Tuesday, even adding a pair of FutureCasts throughout the week, but did Eric Musselman send those reported plans into question with the team's big win last night?

There's no telling where the guard's head is at following another disappointing tournament showing from the Zags, but it's worth noting that the No. 27 overall prospect may have something else to factor into his process as the countdown to the 2022-23 season continues to wind.