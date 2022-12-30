News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-30 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Roundup: Transfer TE visiting, new offers and PWO pickups

Arkansas offered 2024 five-star SF Karter Knox this week.
Arkansas offered 2024 five-star SF Karter Knox this week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:

aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net

(404) 973-9901

www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas to host transfer TE in January

The NCAA is currently in a dead period, which means schools cannot host any official visitors. Things will open up from Jan. 4-8 for transfers to take official visits to schools, and the Hogs will likely host a handful of guys.

One of those is North Texas tight end transfer Jake Roberts. He spent three seasons with the Mean Green after committing there in the class of 2019, but entered the portal in December.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end out of Norman, Oklahoma, had taken visits to Arkansas while in high school, but the former coaching staff at Arkansas never offered him. He said playing in the SEC would be a dream.

"It's the best of the best," Roberts said. "You can't get any better than the division Arkansas plays in. You are playing the Alabamas, the LSUs, week in and week out. That would be big-time and push me to grow as a person and a player. To say I played in that division is something I could carry with me the rest of my life."

Roberts tweeted out an offer from the Hogs on Monday.

Arkansas signees prepare to compete in the Under Armour All-America Game

Last week, Arkansas signed 24 players from both the high school and transfer portal ranks in the class of 2023. Two of those players are suiting up this weekend to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Luke Hasz, who signed with Arkansas out of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Isaiah Augustave, who signed with the Hogs out of Naples, Florida, are both playing in the game. Hasz is planning on enrolling on campus in January, while Augustave will be joining the program after the spring semester ends.

The Under Armour All-America Game features 100 of the nation's best high school athletes, and is held in Orlando, Florida, throughout the week to train and compete.

Hogs add PWO running back from Oklahoma

On the first day of the early signing period, Arkansas gained the commitment of a preferred walk-on running back in Emmanuel Crawford of Grove, Oklahoma. The all-time leading rusher in Class 5A for the state of Oklahoma, Crawford played on the varsity team for four years, racking up 6,777 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns in his career. He also added 13 receiving touchdowns.

Crawford and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman are both Grove High School alumni. In addition to Arkansas, Crawford held offers from Central Oklahoma, Navy, Army, Air Force and others.

Walk-on transfer punter commits to Arkansas on Christmas Eve

Arkansas inked another specialist, this time out of the transfer portal with the addition of Devin Bale from the University of Northern Colorado.

The punter entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, and made a trip to Fayetteville shortly after. He committed to Arkansas on Christmas Eve.

As a sophomore last year, Bale averaged 41 yards per punt and he had a long of 71. He also served as a kickoff specialist for Northern Colorado, and 32 of his 41 kickoffs were touchbacks.

Bale was also 3 of 7 on field goals, with a long of 45 yards. He made 14 of his 15 PATs, as well.

Hogs offer defensive lineman transfer

A Texas State defensive lineman who entered the transfer portal has reported an offer from the Hogs.

Davon Sears, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from Center Line, Michigan, picked up an Arkansas offer last week. He played in one season with Texas State, and posted one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections and 15 total tackles.

Coming out of high school, Sears was ranked a 5.4 two-star recruit and held offers from Houston, Akron, Ball State, Southeast Missouri State and others.

Musselman offers 2024 five-star SF

Five-star small forward Karter Knox reporter an offer from Eric Musselman and the Hoop Hogs on Wednesday. Rivals has Knox rated at the No. 12 overall player in the 2024 class.

A product of Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Florida, Knox holds offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Auburn, Texas, LSU and more. He's been rated as high as the No. 5 player in the nation by other recruiting services.

Pair of linebackers still on flip watch after Arkansas hires DC

Two more linebackers who will also play in the Under Armor All-America game have interest in Arkansas because of new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Andrew and Michael Harris, a set of twins from Altamonte Springs, Florida, were committed to UCF until Williams was hired by Arkansas. The two are rated as 5.7 three-stars according to Rivals, and are also interested in Maryland.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Andrew and 6-foot, 198 pound Michael have also received offers from Florida State, Auburn, Michigan State and others.

With Arkansas already inking three linebackers in the class of 2023, it will be interesting to see if they push hard to get another two or opt to use those scholarships for other positions of need in the transfer portal.

In-state 2024 quarterback target picks up another big-time offer

While the class of 2023 is getting ready to go to Fayetteville before the start of next season, Arkansas is working on the class of 2024.

One of the priority targets in the class is Walker White, a quarterback out of Little Rock Christian Academy.

White is rated as a 5.8 four-star quarterback and already holds offers from Arkansas Alabama, Clemson and now Auburn, who offered the signal caller on Dec. 20.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas, and the No. 171 player in the country according to Rivals.

Injuries give Arkansas freshmen a chance to step up in bowl game

After losing most of the main contributors in the 2022 season to either the NFL Draft or transfer portal, Arkansas was looking a little thin heading into the Liberty Bowl game.

Guys who had been untested and had not played significant minutes for the Hogs this season got their shot, and they played well.

The first of those was freshman tight end Ty Washington. The Leesburg, Georgia, native caught a touchdown pass for his first career reception in the first quarter of the game.

After Ty'Kiest Crawford went down with an injury in the first quarter of the game, E'Marion Harris stepped in at guard. While Harris was recruited as a tackle, he still performed well, helping the Hogs rush for a program-best 394 yards in the bowl game. The offensive line also did not allow a single sack in the game.

Perhaps the biggest freshman performance of the night was Rashod Dubinion. The 5-foot-10, 173-pound ball carrier stepped in when Raheim "Rocket" Sanders went down with an injury, and tallied 112 total yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught a two-point conversion pass that would eventually give Arkansas the win.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}