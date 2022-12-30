Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas to host transfer TE in January

The NCAA is currently in a dead period, which means schools cannot host any official visitors. Things will open up from Jan. 4-8 for transfers to take official visits to schools, and the Hogs will likely host a handful of guys. One of those is North Texas tight end transfer Jake Roberts. He spent three seasons with the Mean Green after committing there in the class of 2019, but entered the portal in December. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end out of Norman, Oklahoma, had taken visits to Arkansas while in high school, but the former coaching staff at Arkansas never offered him. He said playing in the SEC would be a dream. "It's the best of the best," Roberts said. "You can't get any better than the division Arkansas plays in. You are playing the Alabamas, the LSUs, week in and week out. That would be big-time and push me to grow as a person and a player. To say I played in that division is something I could carry with me the rest of my life." Roberts tweeted out an offer from the Hogs on Monday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBBcmthbnNhcyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaE1UdXJuZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo TVR1cm5lcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZW5k YWxicmlsZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtlbmRhbGJyaWxlczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRt YW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dQUzwvYT4g8J+Ql+KA vO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUUtsY05XUXo4dCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FLbGNOV1F6OHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmF0ZSBSb2Jl cnRzIChAbmF0ZXJvYmVydHMyMDI1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL25hdGVyb2JlcnRzMjAyNS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNzUyMTc0NjE5Mzkw MzYxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Arkansas signees prepare to compete in the Under Armour All-America Game

Last week, Arkansas signed 24 players from both the high school and transfer portal ranks in the class of 2023. Two of those players are suiting up this weekend to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. Luke Hasz, who signed with Arkansas out of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Isaiah Augustave, who signed with the Hogs out of Naples, Florida, are both playing in the game. Hasz is planning on enrolling on campus in January, while Augustave will be joining the program after the spring semester ends. The Under Armour All-America Game features 100 of the nation's best high school athletes, and is held in Orlando, Florida, throughout the week to train and compete.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejIFdvbyBQaWdzPGJyPjxicj7irZDvuI/irZDvuI/irZDvuI/i rZDvuI8gQXJrYW5zYXMgc2lnbmVlIEx1a2UgSGFzeiBjaGVja2luZyBpbjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHVrZUhhc3o1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMdWtlSGFzejU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcmthbnNhc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQXJrYW5zYXNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaG9hdGVNYXNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q2hvYXRlTWFzb248L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9EYW5GYWlyODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbkZhaXI4ODwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNXb29keT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzV29vZHk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaWRkUnlub19SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEtpZGRSeW5vX1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0Uwa0hUY25KWlciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FMGtIVGNuSlpXPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDg4MTEyNjU4MjQxMDAz NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejIFdvbyBQaWdzIDxicj48YnI+4q2Q77iP4q2Q77iP4q2Q77iP IEFya2Fuc2FzIGNvbW1pdCBJc2FpYWggQXVndXN0YXZlIGNoZWNraW5nIGlu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXVndXN0YXZlSXNhaWFo P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBdWd1c3RhdmVJc2FpYWg8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcmthbnNhc1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJrYW5zYXNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaG9hdGVNYXNvbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hvYXRlTWFzb248L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5GYWlyODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QERhbkZhaXI4ODwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3Ju ZXk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNX b29keT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzV29vZHk8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaWRkUnlub19SaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtpZGRSeW5vX1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pmcGpkUVhVWUkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KZnBqZFFYVVlJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDg1OTc5NzA2MDk2NDc2MTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hogs add PWO running back from Oklahoma

On the first day of the early signing period, Arkansas gained the commitment of a preferred walk-on running back in Emmanuel Crawford of Grove, Oklahoma. The all-time leading rusher in Class 5A for the state of Oklahoma, Crawford played on the varsity team for four years, racking up 6,777 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns in his career. He also added 13 receiving touchdowns. Crawford and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman are both Grove High School alumni. In addition to Arkansas, Crawford held offers from Central Oklahoma, Navy, Army, Air Force and others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GQkNvYWNoSlNtaXRoP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGQkNvYWNoSlNtaXRoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RXU3BvcnRzRXh0cmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRXU3BvcnRzRXh0cmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2FtX0pvdXJkYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENh bV9Kb3VyZGFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jp ZGdlcnVubmVyRm9vMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmlkZ2VydW5u ZXJGb28xPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo U2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0 bWFuPC9hPiAgdGhhbmsgeW91IExvcmQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3NpZ25lZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3NpZ25lZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3pNb2hKQjVjc0EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96TW9oSkI1Y3NBPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IGVtbWFudWVsIGNyYXdmb3Jk8J+HrPCfh60gKEBlbW1hbnVl bGNyYXdmMTYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZW1tYW51 ZWxjcmF3ZjE2L3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NjM0OTQ5MzE4NTc0MTE4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Walk-on transfer punter commits to Arkansas on Christmas Eve

Arkansas inked another specialist, this time out of the transfer portal with the addition of Devin Bale from the University of Northern Colorado. The punter entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, and made a trip to Fayetteville shortly after. He committed to Arkansas on Christmas Eve. As a sophomore last year, Bale averaged 41 yards per punt and he had a long of 71. He also served as a kickoff specialist for Northern Colorado, and 32 of his 41 kickoffs were touchbacks. Bale was also 3 of 7 on field goals, with a long of 45 yards. He made 14 of his 15 PATs, as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbGx5IGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byB0aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBv ZiBBcmthbnNhcyEgQmV5b25kIGJsZXNzZWQgZm9yIHRoaXMgb3Bwb3J0dW5p dHkhIEdvIFJhem9yYmFja3PigLzvuI/wn5CXPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNGb3VudGFpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hTRm91bnRhaW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hDaHJpc0h1cmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoQ2hyaXNIdXJkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hT YW1QaXR0bWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jh em9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFJvYWNoTEo/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUm9hY2hMSjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXJuZXlDb2FjaGluZz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FybmV5Q29hY2hpbmc8L2E+ICAgIGdyYXBoaWNz IGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVY0R3JhcGhpY3M/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVWNEdyYXBoaWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd01Gb0RWTWhXOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dN Rm9EVk1oVzg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGV2aW4gQmFsZSAoQERldmluQmFs ZTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGV2aW5CYWxlMS9z dGF0dXMvMTYwNjgyMjIzMzQ3NzA5MTMyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Hogs offer defensive lineman transfer

A Texas State defensive lineman who entered the transfer portal has reported an offer from the Hogs. Davon Sears, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from Center Line, Michigan, picked up an Arkansas offer last week. He played in one season with Texas State, and posted one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections and 15 total tackles. Coming out of high school, Sears was ranked a 5.4 two-star recruit and held offers from Houston, Akron, Ball State, Southeast Missouri State and others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBBcmthbnNhcyDwn6SN4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVF9XSUxMNFJFQUw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRfV0lMTDRSRUFMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNFhx MUo4Wnh1MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRYcTFKOFp4dTM8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRGF2b24gU2VhcnMgSnIuIChAc2VhcnNfZGF2b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2VhcnNfZGF2b24vc3RhdHVzLzE2MDc0 ODMyMzk1NDcxNTQ0MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Musselman offers 2024 five-star SF

Five-star small forward Karter Knox reporter an offer from Eric Musselman and the Hoop Hogs on Wednesday. Rivals has Knox rated at the No. 12 overall player in the 2024 class. A product of Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Florida, Knox holds offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Auburn, Texas, LSU and more. He's been rated as high as the No. 5 player in the nation by other recruiting services.

Pair of linebackers still on flip watch after Arkansas hires DC

Two more linebackers who will also play in the Under Armor All-America game have interest in Arkansas because of new defensive coordinator Travis Williams. Andrew and Michael Harris, a set of twins from Altamonte Springs, Florida, were committed to UCF until Williams was hired by Arkansas. The two are rated as 5.7 three-stars according to Rivals, and are also interested in Maryland. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Andrew and 6-foot, 198 pound Michael have also received offers from Florida State, Auburn, Michigan State and others. With Arkansas already inking three linebackers in the class of 2023, it will be interesting to see if they push hard to get another two or opt to use those scholarships for other positions of need in the transfer portal.

In-state 2024 quarterback target picks up another big-time offer

While the class of 2023 is getting ready to go to Fayetteville before the start of next season, Arkansas is working on the class of 2024. One of the priority targets in the class is Walker White, a quarterback out of Little Rock Christian Academy. White is rated as a 5.8 four-star quarterback and already holds offers from Arkansas Alabama, Clemson and now Auburn, who offered the signal caller on Dec. 20. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas, and the No. 171 player in the country according to Rivals.

Injuries give Arkansas freshmen a chance to step up in bowl game