Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter from Dallas Rivals Camp Series

COPPELL, Texas — The fifth stop of the Rivals Camp Series swung through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex this past weekend, and most of the state's top talent made the trip into Coppell High School to compete against some of the best in the region as well. Here is some of the latest recruiting buzz in this week's camp Recruiting Rumor Mill.

Shanahan, the top offensive guard in the country, made it just in time on Sunday after a weekend visit to Texas Tech. His older brother, Michael, recently transferred there from UT-Martin and has given the younger TJ an inside view of Joey McGuire's new-look program in Lubbock. However, heavy hitters such as Auburn, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and Miami are all heavily involved in what is still a relatively open race moving further into the spring, but Shanahan sees Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M as the programs that will land official visits as of now. – Harris

*****

The 2024 four-star defensive tackle had an excellent time at Texas A&M over the weekend and had numerous conversations with coach Jimbo Fisher that stood out. The Aggies are definitely a player in his recruitment but Stone, who is originally from Del City, Okla., is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and still has his eye closely fixated on Oklahoma. The Sooners will play a big role in his recruitment along with Wisconsin. Offers from Florida, Miami and Oregon would be big, too. – Gorney

*****

Harrison-Pilot is among the top athletes in the state of Texas, able to make an impact on the field from just about anywhere. The Rivals100 prospect is being recruited primarily as a wide receiver, but he noted that Oregon is looking at him to play defensive back. An Austin-area product, Texas is in a strong position to earn one of his five official visits while Houston has the legacy factor in its favor, with his father having played for the Cougars. Arkansas and Michigan are additional programs in the mix for the do-it-all playmaker. The four-star plans to start taking his official visits in the summer. – Patterson

*****

Pettaway came in fresh off a full weekend of 7-on-7 and took home wide receiver MVP honors after a big showing on Sunday. While his recruitment has remained pretty quiet up to this point, two schools have begun to see some separation from the rest of the pack: Texas and Oklahoma. His relationship with both Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion and Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy has put the future SEC programs in good standing. There is still more to shake out though with official visits to Ohio State, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Texas in the summer. – Harris

*****

Chatman came to Dallas fresh off a trip to Texas A&M for the Aggies' Spring Game where he was able to grow closer with Jimbo Fisher and his staff. The Aggies are battling Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma with the latter expecting to get a visit for the Sooners' spring game on April 23. A recent trip to Texas further solidified the Longhorns as a contender as they remain in the mix because of strong relationship-building and for being the first to offer back in the fall. – Harris

*****

Wilson, the defensive back MVP on Sunday, has been taking things slowly this spring in his recruitment, but Baylor, Texas and Houston remain in the top group ahead of likely official visits to each school. Texas is working toward building an edge behind strong relationships with Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon along with a pitch to play anywhere in the secondary. Baylor also remains firmly in the mix because of coach relationships as Dave Aranda's staff has been able to connect personally with the four-star cornerback out of West Houston. – Harris

*****

A friendship between Johnson and 2022 Michigan signee Alex Orji could have the Wolverines in a sneaky position for the four-star out of Rockwall (Texas), but they will be met with heavy resistance from schools such as Tennessee, Washington and Mississippi. Johnson is still feeling out programs and welcoming in more interest while also exploring the option of playing on the defensive side of the ball. But schools that have already been invested have a leg up on the rest of the competition. – Harris

*****

Stroh was also fresh off a visit to Texas A&M for its spring game, and it stood out to the 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle whose parents both went to the university. He was able to earn an offer while in College Station and it has them squarely in the mix moving forward along with Texas and Arkansas. The summer will help determine a lot in his recruitment with official visits expected to the aforementioned programs along with Stanford. – Harris

*****

Kema remains relatively open in his recruitment but schools such as BYU, Houston and Arizona have made an impact up to this point. Air Force and Army are also getting close looks due to the educational component at service academies, but expect more interest to come in as the spring powers along. TCU is a school that has not yet offered but interests Kema after recently taking an eye-opening trip to Fort Worth. – Cosgrove

*****

Porter has recently extended his decision timeline all the way to January, as he wants to make his commitment at the Under Armour All-American Game. That could make things tricky for Texas, which is viewed as the leader at this point. With limited spots off the edge in Austin in 2023, Porter could see Baylor and Arizona State increase in importance as the year powers on. – Harris

*****

On New Year's Day, Banks committed to Houston and it sounds like he’s not looking around at all. The Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall three-star athlete loves the coaching staff at Houston. It really appeals to him to play in his hometown and the Cougars’ success in recent years was another major factor in his decision-making process. Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and others are trying to flip him but Banks does not have any other visits planned. – Gorney

*****

There is a Cedar Hill, Texas, connection for Salter and the new Texas Tech staff and it’s one of the many reasons why the Red Raiders are one of the major standouts for the three-star linebacker. Oklahoma State is also very high on the list and Salter is really interested in Utah as well and the development the Utes’ coaching staff provides. TCU is a fourth school on Salter’s list that he will seriously consider. – Gorney

*****

USC, Oregon and Texas Tech are the three standouts for the high three-star defensive end from Cypress (Texas) Woods and there is a West Coast feel to his recruitment, especially after a swing through there recently. Green had an outstanding visit to USC and loves the coaching staff there. He loves the “defensive masterminds” at Oregon. The Red Raiders have been there from the beginning so he respects that and likes the new coaching staff in Lubbock. – Gorney

*****

Texas Tech sounds like the team to beat for the three-star tight end from Frisco (Texas) Wakeland and his relationship with position coach Josh Cochran definitely stands out a lot. Riordan feels the love from the Red Raiders and that will mean a lot to him as Kansas, Florida State and Vanderbilt are three other schools to watch. – Gorney

*****

Collins had an outstanding day at RCS Dallas, earning running back MVP honors after a solid performance. Baylor and Houston are in good position with the Lone Star State back, while former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko has made Duke a serious threat in his recruitment as the new head coach in Durham. Collins recently released a top eight list, comprised of Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah and Vanderbilt. – Patterson

*****