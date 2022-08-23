Recruiting Rumor Mill: Only five Georgia 2023 four-stars available

College teams and fanbases looking to make some noise along the recruiting trail with a move up the Rivals’ team rankings from top prospects in the state of Georgia will have to look elsewhere. The recruiting cycle was blistering early on seeing 30 of 35 Peach State players verbally committed by the end of the summer. Now, just five players ranked as four-stars remain. THE FIVE UNCOMMITTED FOUR-STARS

Working towards 40 offers, college teams were still finding Kayden McDonald late with July offers coming in from Miami and Texas. From the outside view, McDonald seems destined to play in the Big Ten or SEC. Spring and summer unofficial visits were taken to Georgia, Florida, and Michigan with the Gators getting him on campus for a paid for trip on June 17. The following week, McDonald took an official to East Lansing to check out Michigan State. Two key officials remain for this fall, Michigan (Sept. 10) and Ohio State (Sept. 24). On June 10, McDonald released a top-10 of Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

Where Adam Hopkins may play his college football seems to be wide open still. Hopkins made the rise on recruiting boards as a receiver but more P5 offers are coming in for him as a defender. Florida State got Hopkins on campus for an unofficial this summer while Texas A&M officially hosted him. Official visits to Arkansas and Kansas State are in the works with a possible stop at Auburn.

On May 27, DJ Chester dropped a top-12, and that list got a little more direction in June with official visits to Auburn and LSU. Chester took two June unofficials to Tallahassee and has a paid for set up with the Seminoles on Sept. 24. Ole Miss will host Chester on Oct. 1 and Michigan gets the critical last official on Oct. 29.

One of the big recruiting mysteries right now is Cayden Lee. The Kennesaw Mountain receiver has gone quiet on social media after picking up offers from Washington and Stanford in late May. No official visits have been reported as taken or set. Lee was on the field with his Mustangs squad in the season opener against Cass in a 26-25 win. In the rumor mill, Ole Miss is a leader for Lee's verbal commitment.