Recruiting Rumor Mill: Spring practices and games winding down

Spring practices and games are winding down but there is still a ton of recruiting news and rumors out there in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:

There are other SEC programs that have caught Adams’ attention including Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M but after visiting Ole Miss over the weekend the Rebels are “definitely in that top group” as well for the New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine standout. Adams loved the coaching staff and their message to him was clear: He is the offensive tackle they need in their program and he’s one of the top guys they’re recruiting.

*****

The four-star defensive tackle from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine had a fantastic trip to Ole Miss over the weekend, loved “the atmosphere of everything, had a great time seeing the fans on Saturday and loves the coaches. The Rebels are expected to be a major contender in his recruitment and he’s planning a return trip to Oxford although Georgia, LSU, Florida, Texas and Florida State are also high on the list.

*****

The four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star was slotted to be at Oklahoma State but ended up going to Oklahoma and he had a phenomenal trip there, loved the environment and the packed stadium for a spring game and it was something he’s “never seen before.” The Sooners haven’t offered yet but the feeling is that it could happen in the next week or two and then Oklahoma would join Cal, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU on top of his list.

*****

It was another good trip to Oklahoma for the four-star offensive tackle from Harker Heights, Texas as Chatman loved the energy, the packed stadium and watching position coach Bill Bedenbaugh back in action also stood out. What especially stood out to Chatman was seeing more than 75,000 at the spring game and the energy inside the stadium as the Sooners battle Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and others for his commitment.

*****

Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska are the five contenders for the four-star athlete from Lincoln (Neb.) East standout who could play receiver or be an edge rusher at the next level. Coleman has developed a strong relationship with new Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph after a recent visit but the word is he’s nowhere near a lock to the Huskers. Still, they will carry significant weight as Coleman’s recruitment continues.

*****

The 2024 four-star athlete from Buford, Ga., had a good visit to LSU this past weekend but he did not get an opportunity to talk with coach Brian Kelly which was a change from other schools high on his list. Georgia remains super high on his list and the Bulldogs could be tough to beat but Alabama and others have interested him as well. A visit to USC is coming up and then after that Edwards could trim his list to five. LSU continues to interest him though as assistants Jamar Cain and Brian Polian are supposed to see him during spring ball.

*****

A planned visit to Oklahoma State did not happen this past weekend for Glenn as the Cowboys took a quarterback commitment from three-star Zane Flores so the focus has shifted elsewhere. Auburn, Missouri and Mississippi State are the front-runners now for the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School standout and Auburn might be the team to beat since it is Glenn’s actual first name and he has a bunch of connections to the school.

*****

Oklahoma is already considered a front-runner for the high four-star offensive lineman from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit North and his weekend back in Norman could have only solidified the Sooners as the team to beat. A big focus from the coaching staff to Green this trip was to show the passionate fan base so the huge crowd was a plus and he was also taken around tailgates in a golf cart to experience the pre-game festivities. Oklahoma is definitely as high as its been in Green’s recruitment with Nebraska, Miami, Missouri and Michigan rounding out his top five.

*****

Originally committed to Baylor, Hampton backed off that pledge and picked Texas in February but this past weekend the 2024 four-star athlete visited LSU and had a good time. He saw how strict and focused coach Brian Kelly is about making the Tigers national contenders again and he loved the rest of the coaching staff calling them “very welcoming” and “just amazing.” LSU did not give the hard sell on flipping him but wants him to visit again and the Daingerfield, Texas standout seems open to it. Other visits to Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Michigan are coming up as well.

*****

Notre Dame has emerged as one of three front-runners with Florida and UCF for the 2024 four-star linebacker from Largo, Fla., after his weekend trip to South Bend. Hayes loved the coaching staff at Notre Dame and especially the environment as fans already knew his name and were asking for autographs. The Gators could be tough to beat since it was the dream school but Notre Dame made its move this past weekend.

*****

Oklahoma is the top school for the 2024 four-star defensive end from Leeds, Ala., after his weekend visit to Norman went really well. Henderson loved the energy at the spring game and he also met a bunch of former players that talked up the Sooners. LSU is very close, though, and then Henderson also really likes Arkansas, USC, Texas A&M, Auburn and Oregon early on.

*****

After a weekend visit to LSU where he thoroughly enjoyed himself, the Tigers are definitely a major contender for the four-star all-purpose back from Farmerville (La.) Union Parish. LSU was always one of the front-runners for Holly ever since it offered but this visit to Baton Rouge went really well and while USC, Oregon, Arkansas and others have also captured his attention, the Tigers could now be the team to beat.

*****

Oklahoma “simply put is different,” and it was huge for the three-star offensive tackle from Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School to leave Norman with an offer from the Sooners. Howland loved the energy at the spring game, he thought there was “an absurd amount of OU alums there,” and he will be back for an official visit in early June. Trips to Vanderbilt, Miami and Iowa are also being scheduled for that month as well.

*****

Oregon has emerged as a serious contender for the four-star cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy because his weekend visit went that well. He got to talk with his favorite player of all-time De’Anthony Thomas and sitting down with position coach Demetrice Martin especially stood out because he told Johnson-Rubell he wants to be a mentor to him not only a coach. The coaches stood out, the talk with Thomas was great and the fan base for the game was huge as well. The Ducks are definitely right there in his recruitment along with a long list that includes TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and others.

*****

Facilities and all the accoutrements matters to the four-star offensive lineman from East St. Louis, Ill., but the most important thing in his recruitment is how coaches develop their players and he likes what he sees from Illinois’ Bret Bielema. Culture and relationships are also crucial as McVay whittles his list from 12 to eight which should happen soon. A recent visit to Champaign should solidify the Illini among that top group with Missouri and others and there is also a certain program in Texas that is recruiting McVay much harder but he won’t say which one.

*****

Texas A&M has been considered the front-runner for the 2024 four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas but after a weekend trip to Texas the Longhorns have definitely made this a “tight race” between the two programs. Miller moved the coaches in Austin and their energy toward him during the trip and now he’s looking at Texas much more closely. Baylor and Texas Tech are on the fringes as well.

*****

The honesty and energy from the Penn State coaching staff “blew my expectations out the window” this weekend for the four-star offensive tackle from McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian. The Nittany Lions' coaches gave Owens an honest assessment of his game over the weekend - his strengths and some weaknesses - and Owens said that’s what he needs out of a program. A top five could be coming soon and there will be a heavy dose of Southeast schools with South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama involved but Penn State made a huge impression. “I fell in love,” Owens said.

*****

Oklahoma State remains a major contender for the three-star linebacker from Cedar Hill, Texas and he loved his weekend trip to Stillwater as he was shown “lots of love” from that coaching staff. He also loved all the energy he saw from everyone around the Oklahoma State program on and off the field. The Cowboys along with Texas Tech, Utah and TCU stand out most.

*****

Sieracki’s brother, Kaden, already plays at Baylor and another weekend visit there went well for the three-star offensive guard from The Woodlands, Texas especially as he talked more with position coach Eric Mateos. The Sieracki brothers are really close but the two also understand the 2024 prospect is going to do what’s best for him so while the Bears are high on the list, Arkansas, Texas and TCU have also captured his attention.

*****