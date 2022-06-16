Recruiting Tidbits: Pair of 2024 QBs attend camp, blazing 40 time by CB
In addition to a busy weekend of official visitors, Arkansas hosted a prospect camp Sunday and a handful of touted recruits made their way to Fayetteville.
Here are a few tidbits on some of them…
QB Josh Flowers -- 2024
A dual-threat quarterback with a 5.7 three-star rating from Rivals, Josh Flowers attends Baker High in Mobile, Ala.
Interestingly, his offensive coordinator there is Chase Calcagni, the son of former Arkansas quarterback Ron Calcagni. He’s actually the one who brought him to camp.
During the camp, Flowers — who was clocked at 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash — got tips and advice from both offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and quarterback KJ Jefferson, whose game is very similar to his own.
“I love coach Briles,” Flowers said. “We actually almost run the same offense as Arkansas, so I see myself a good fit for here. The quarterback is the same play style as me and coach Briles is a great guy and he’s a great coach.”
