Trio of Hogs enter transfer portal

On a day Arkansas welcomed in its newest group of players, several are on their way out.

Defensive tackle Andy Boykin, linebacker J.T. Towers and defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan have entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned. None of the three ever appeared in a game.

They double the Razorbacks' total transfers this season, following running back Josh Oglesby, defensive tackle Solomon Wright and kicker Vito Calvaruso.

Boykin was a 5.7 three-star prospect coming out of Troup County High in LaGrange, Ga., and had offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and others before announcing his pledge to Arkansas on the traditional signing date in February 2020.

Towers was also a late addition to the 2020 class, but he was a 5.4 two-star prospect coming out of Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock. His only other Power Five offer was from Utah.

Hamilton-Jordan was just a true freshman this season and an injury limited his availability throughout the year. The 5.5 three-star prospect was an early pledge and a vocal recruiter for the 2021 class. He turned down offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Washington State and a few others.

They may not be significant losses when it comes to the depth chart, but their departures do open up more scholarships for Arkansas to use in the 2022 class.

Originally slated to have room for only 21 “initial counters” - traditional high school signees and transfers - this year, the six transfers so far have opened up an extra six spots thanks to a one-year waiver granted by the NCAA.

The waiver will actually allow up to seven additional “initial counters” in the 2022 class, so if one more player transfers, Arkansas can actually sign 28 players. The class currently sits at 23, with 21 high school signees/commits and two transfers.