Arkansas Redshirt Tracker - Week 1
One of the new rules for the 2018 college football season is the ability for players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.
The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have.a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven't already redshirted.
Here is a list of those players for Arkansas. It will be updated each week with how many games they have played and once they reach five games, we'll drop them from the list because they'd no longer be able to redshirt.
Seniors
Hjalte Froholdt - 1 game
Dre Greenlaw - 1 game
Kendrick Jackson - 1 game
Jonathan Nance - 1 game
Jeremy Patton - 1 game
Juniors
McTelvin Agim - 1 game
Austin Capps - 1 game
Dorian Gerald - 1 game
T.J. Hammonds - 1 game
De'Jon Harris - 1 game
Hayden Johnson - 1 game
Connor Limpert - 1 game
Devwah Whaley - 1 game
Sophomores
Jarrod Barnes - 0 games
Chevin Calloway - 1 game
Ty Clary - 1 game
Kamren Curl - 1 game
Kyrei Fisher - 1 game
Chase Hayden - 1 game
Hayden Henry - 1 game
Derrick Munson - 1 game
De'Vion Warren - 1 game
Freshmen
Courtre Alexander - 0 games
Ladarrius Bishop - 0 games
Billy Ferrell - 0 games
Joe Foucha - 1 game
Nick Fulwider - 1 game
Noah Gatlin - 1 game
John Stephen Jones - 0 games
Myles Mason - 1 game
Isaiah Nichols.- 1 game
Connor Noland - 0 games
Andrew Parker - 0 games
Bumper Pool - 1 game
Silas Robinson - 0 games
Ryan Winkel - 0 games
Michael Woods - 0 games