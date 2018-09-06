One of the new rules for the 2018 college football season is the ability for players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.

The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have.a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven't already redshirted.

Here is a list of those players for Arkansas. It will be updated each week with how many games they have played and once they reach five games, we'll drop them from the list because they'd no longer be able to redshirt.

Seniors

Hjalte Froholdt - 1 game

Dre Greenlaw - 1 game

Kendrick Jackson - 1 game

Jonathan Nance - 1 game

Jeremy Patton - 1 game

Juniors

McTelvin Agim - 1 game

Austin Capps - 1 game

Dorian Gerald - 1 game

T.J. Hammonds - 1 game

De'Jon Harris - 1 game

Hayden Johnson - 1 game

Connor Limpert - 1 game

Devwah Whaley - 1 game

Sophomores



Jarrod Barnes - 0 games

Chevin Calloway - 1 game

Ty Clary - 1 game

Kamren Curl - 1 game

Kyrei Fisher - 1 game

Chase Hayden - 1 game

Hayden Henry - 1 game

Derrick Munson - 1 game

De'Vion Warren - 1 game

Freshmen

Courtre Alexander - 0 games

Ladarrius Bishop - 0 games

Billy Ferrell - 0 games

Joe Foucha - 1 game

Nick Fulwider - 1 game

Noah Gatlin - 1 game

John Stephen Jones - 0 games

Myles Mason - 1 game

Isaiah Nichols.- 1 game

Connor Noland - 0 games

Andrew Parker - 0 games

Bumper Pool - 1 game

Silas Robinson - 0 games

Ryan Winkel - 0 games

Michael Woods - 0 games