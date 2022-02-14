Relationship with Smith leads to visit from Miami RB

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas had one of the most potent rushing attacks in the country in 2021 and signed two more running backs in its most recent class, but Jimmy Smith isn’t resting on his laurels.

The Razorbacks’ third-year running backs coach had already secured a visit from 2023 Rivals100 running back Treyaun Webb for the first weekend of March and 5.7 three-star running back Javin Simpkins announced Monday that he’ll be checking out Arkansas the following week.