With 14 commits in the bag through the end of the long summer dead period, we're taking a closer look at the remaining spots in the 2020 class and who they could go to.

Given the vast number of transfers after last season, Arkansas has four extra scholarships to roll over to the 2020 class, but could use some on walk-ons heading into the season. Arkansas could lose up to 16 seniors to graduation at the end of the year, they could have one or more players leave early for the NFL draft and players could transfer after the season, so the 2020 class could have 21-23 (or more) high school and JUCO athletes.

Chad Morris also signed two blue shirts in the off-season, so Arkansas technically has 16 scholarships taken already for the 2020 class.