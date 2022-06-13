Rematch with Stanford awaits Hogs in Omaha

With Stanford’s 10-5 win over UConn on Monday, the rematch is set between Arkansas and the Cardinal this weekend in Omaha.

The Hogs punched their ticket to the College World Series with a 4-3 walk-off win over North Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Now they will get a shot at revenge with Stanford, who they lost to earlier this season.

During the first meeting, Stanford threw a three-hit shutout to beat the Razorbacks 5-0 at the Round Rock Classic in Texas on Feb. 27. Razorback freshman pitcher Hagen Smith — who has developed a role as a closer — earned the start and gave up three runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Here is a quick recap of how the Cardinal secured their spot in Omaha for the second straight season:

The Huskies got out to an early lead on a three-run double from first baseman Ben Huber with no outs in the top of the first inning. Stanford limited the damage to three and countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.

Each team traded a hit per inning through the second and third innings before the Cardinal took the lead on a two-run single from Adam Crampton. A pair of outs later, Kody Huff smashed a grand slam to put Stanford up 8-3.

UConn had nothing going in the top of the fifth, and Stanford plated its ninth run on a Tommy Troy solo shot in the bottom of the frame.

The Huskies gained a run back with a leadoff solo homer from Zach Bushling in the sixth, but a sacrifice fly by freshman Braden Montgomery pushed the Stanford lead back to six.

UConn earned a run on an RBI single from Huber in the top of the ninth, but that was the most the Huskies could muster up. Stanford’s Quinn Matthews — who threw six innings of scoreless ball against Arkansas in Round Rock — finished things off on the mound.

The Hogs will face off against the Cardinal at 1 p.m. CT Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.