The former 3-star out of Coconut Creek, Florida redshirted his true freshman season so he'll have to sit out a year should he choose to transfer to another Division-I program.

Arkansas defensive end/outside linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste has elected to transfer out of the program and has put his name in the transfer portal, first reported by Trey Biddy of 247Sports.com. Baptiste was moved from linebacker to defensive end and only played a total of 12 snaps as a redshirt sophomore for Chad Morris, six of which came on special teams, and saw no game action in the 2017 season.

Jean-Baptiste had over 25 offers coming out of high school as a safety and committed before ever visiting Fayetteville. He said at the time that he committed because of his relationship with Bret Bielema and the coaching staff at the time.

He was ranked the 68th player out of Florida and the 27th best safety in nation but he was moved up to linebacker due to size and eventually to defensive end by the new coaching staff.

The Razorbacks are now back down to a projected 86 scholarships for next season (including all of the current commits and signees) so they'll still need to free up three more spots to sign 29 players, which is their goal.

