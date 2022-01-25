Report: Arkansas hires Bowman as CBs coach

It didn’t take long for Arkansas to find its new cornerbacks coach.

Just a day after news broke that Sam Carter was leaving for Ole Miss, Sam Pittman has hired Dominique Bowman as his replacement, according to report by FootballScoop.

Bowman joins the Razorbacks after one season in the same role at Marshall, where he was part of a staff that helped the Thundering Herd to a 7-6 season that ended with a loss in the New Orleans Bowl.

In his first - and only - season at the FBS level, Bowman coached sophomore cornerback Micah Abraham into one of the top players at his position in Conference USA. Not only did Abraham’s 14 pass breakups tie for fourth nationally, but he also earned a solid 70.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Prior to arriving at Marshall, Bowman had several stops at lower levels of college football, including at UT-Martin and Austin Peay in the FCS. It was at Austin Peay that he was selected to the AFCA 2020 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.

He also isn’t a stranger to the Natural State, having spent the 2016 season at UA-Monticello, a Division II program.

A native of Memphis, Bowman played college football at the NAIA level. He was an all-conference performer while playing under Hugh Freeze and graduated in 2008.