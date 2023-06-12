The Arkansas Baseball team received good news on Monday as Texas Tech transfer catcher Hudson White reportedly committed to the Razorbacks, per Joe Doyle of FutureStarSeries.com. White is the first portal addition of the offseason for the Diamond Hogs.

As a sophomore in 2023, White posted a batting average of .294 with 49 RBIs and 11 home runs while playing in 47 games. A patient hitter, White only struck out in 31 at bats while walking in 27. He also had 10 doubles, contributing to his OPS of .942.

White was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list after his stellar sophomore season and was seen as one of the best players currently in the portal.

A native of Keller, Texas, White was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and Perfect Game Freshman First Team All-American in 2022 after a season in which he had a batting average of .259 with 11 doubles, six homers and 40 RBIs. He walked 35 times while only striking out in 37 appearances.

He finished his Big 12 Freshman of the Year campaign with a .299 batting average over his final 45 games, including a .337 average in Big 12 conference play.

After a 2023 season where Razorback catchers struggled offensively, landing a catcher from the portal was paramount for Dave Van Horn and Arkansas. White is FutureStarSeries' No. 62 overall prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft.

