Arkansas to face Texas Tech in Liberty Bowl

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will play postseason football against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

This will be the seventh time the Razorbacks have played in the Liberty Bowl, with the last time coming after the 2022 season — a 55-53 win over Kansas. The Hogs are 3-3 in Liberty Bowl games.

The Razorbacks qualified for postseason play for the fourth time in the last five seasons under Pittman. The Hogs were set to play the TCU in the Texas Bowl following the 2020 season, but the game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Horned Frogs' program. Arkansas took down Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl following the 2021 season, and the Hogs scraped by Kansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl after the 2022 campaign.

This season, the Red Raiders defeated teams like playoff-bound Arizona State, then-No. 10 Iowa State and mutual opponent Oklahoma State. All-time, the Razorbacks have a 29-8 advantage over the Red Raiders. The last time Arkansas played Texas Tech was in 2015, a 35-24 loss in Fayetteville.

The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, according to ESPN. The game will be televised on ESPN.