Arkansas hires NFL assistant as secondary coach

Arkansas is expected to hire NFL assistant and former Alabama analyst Nick Perry as its defensive backs coach. (Photo by IG: nickperry_27)

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks officially filled their defensive backs coach opening with Seattle Seahawks assistant Nick Perry, the program announced Thursday. Perry spent the 2024 season in the "Defensive Quality Control" role with the Seahawks, who ranked 11th in opponent passing yards per game (211.9). Prior to Perry's time with the Seahawks, he spent the 2023 season as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Atlanta Falcons and was the Falcons defensive backs coach from 2021-22.

Before Atlanta, Perry served as a graduate assistant and analyst for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2017-20, during which time the Crimson Tide made three College Football Playoff National Championship Appearances, winning two. Perry, a native of Alabama, played defensive back for the Crimson Tide from 2010-14. He played 44 games and totaled 121 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, 10 defended passes and two interceptions in his time. Perry went unselected in the 2015 NFL Draft and signed with the Baltimore Ravens shortly after. Aften a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, Perry returned to his alma mater to begin his coaching career. Arkansas' hiring of Perry fills the hole left behind by former Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson, who was reportedly hired to become the defensive coordinator at Georgia State this offseason.

