The Arkansas basketball program is expected to host one of the top players in the class of 2025 this fall, as five-star power forward Caleb Wilson is set to visit the Razorbacks according to a report by Adam Zagoria on Saturday.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Wilson is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect according to Rivals and will also visit Oregon, Duke, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

According to MaxPreps, Wilson averaged 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.4 blocks and 1.8 steals across 32 games during the 2023-24 season at Holy Innocents Episcopal.