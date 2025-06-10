REPORT: Arkansas to play Kentucky at Bud Walton in 2025-26

Per CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, Arkansas head coach John Calipari will face his previous team for the second-straight year this upcoming season.
The Razorbacks and Wildcats will square off at Bud Walton Arena during the SEC slate. In a matchup of first-year head coaches, Calipari and the Razorbacks defeated former Kentucky player Mark Pope and the Wildcats 89-79 at Rupp Arena last February. Both Calipari and Pope led their teams to Sweet 16 finishes in their inaugural seasons.
In other news regarding the 2025-26 schedule, the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte also confirmed a previous report on Monday night that Arkansas will play Houston at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (N.Y.) on Dec. 20. It will be the fourth meeting with the Cougars since 2011, all of which have been in different locations, as the Hogs were rolled 91-65 the last time the two squared off in 2017.
The non-conference schedule for the Hogs is not complete, but looking stout once again. It also includes Duke in Chicago (11/27) and Baylor (TBD) in Fayetteville.