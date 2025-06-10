REPORT: Arkansas to play Kentucky at Bud Walton in 2025-26

Per CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, Arkansas head coach John Calipari will face his previous team for the second-straight year this upcoming season.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats will square off at Bud Walton Arena during the SEC slate. In a matchup of first-year head coaches, Calipari and the Razorbacks defeated former Kentucky player Mark Pope and the Wildcats 89-79 at Rupp Arena last February. Both Calipari and Pope led their teams to Sweet 16 finishes in their inaugural seasons.



