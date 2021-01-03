HawgBeat - Confirmed: Arkansas WR coach Justin Stepp hired by South Carolina

According to a report from FootballScoop, third year Arkansas wide receiver coach Justin Stepp has been hired for the same position at South Carolina.

Stepp was Sam Pittman's lone hire from Chad Morris's coaching staff but he's a South Carolina native, so it's not too surprising to see him make the move back home. His salary this year at Arkansas was $400,000.

In three years at Arkansas, Stepp signed six 4-star wide receivers–Treylon Burks, Trey Knox, TQ Jackson, Shamar Nash, KeTron Jackson and Jaquayln Crawford.

Before Arkansas, Stepp coached two wide receivers into the NFL at SMU, Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn.

Stepp was a high school coach in South Carolina before joining the Clemson staff as a graduate assistant under Morris. Between Clemson and SMU, he was the wide receivers coach at Appalachian State.

Although Sam Pittman chose most members of his staff, it's not clear whether he'll take the reins on the hiring of a new wide receivers coach or defer to offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.