For the first time in his head coaching tenure at Arkansas, Sam Pittman will have to replace one of his coordinators.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom is expected to leave the Hogs and take the head coaching position at UNLV, per reports. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the news.

UNLV was 9-27 over the past two seasons under head coach Marcus Arroyo, who was fired on Nov. 28.

The news comes as a surprise after Pittman said during a teleconference for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Sunday that he expected to have both coordinators for the bowl.

"I'm in Texas trying to walk into a home visit, and the ol' boy sitting next to me is named Barry Odom," Pittman said. "So if that has anything to do with the Liberty Bowl, then it does."

It it still unclear if Odom will coach with Arkansas during the Liberty Bowl, which will played against Kansas on Dec. 28.

Odom joined Pittman in Fayetteville back in Dec. 2019, and the two have been together since. Odom also served as the safeties coach and associate head coach for the Razorbacks.

Odom's defense allowed just 22.9 points per game in 2021 – 12 fewer points per game than in 2020 and the fewest for an Arkansas defense since 2014 – and allowed 84 fewer yards of total defense thanks to an improved pass defense. The Hogs’ secondary gave up just 214.2 yards per game to rank sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas took a step back from that this season, as its FBS ranks were 119th in pass yards allowed, 104th in rush yards allowed, 116th in third down conversion percentage defense and 123rd in total defense (all out of 131).

Before taking over as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas, Odom spent four years as the head coach for the Missouri Tigers. He led them to two bowl games and finished the 2018 season ranked 23rd in the College Football Playoff poll.

Below is Odom's full coaching experience:

2000 Ada (Okla.) HS (Assistant Coach)

2001-02 Rock Bridge (Mo.) HS (Head Coach)

2003 Missouri (Administrative Graduate Assistant)

2004-05 Missouri (Director of Football Recruiting)

2006 Missouri (Director of Football Operations)

2007-08 Missouri (Assistant AD/Director of Football Operations)

2009-11 Missouri (Safeties)

2012-14 Memphis (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

2015 Missouri (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

2016-19 Missouri (Head Coach)

2020-2022 Arkansas (Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)