Report: Boston Celtics Director of Scouting to become Arkansas GM

The Arkansas Razorbacks have hired a general manager for their athletic department, according to a report by Jon Rothstein on Tuesday.

Remy Cofield, the Director of Scouting for the Boston Celtics, is leaving the NBA to join Arkansas' program, per Rothstein.

Before being promoted to his position with the Celtics, Cofield was the general manager of the Maine Red Claws from 2021-22. He also spent time as a college scout for the Celtics (2019-22), a basketball operations assistant for the Celtics (2013-19) and a corporate sales executive for the Celtics (2012-13), per RealGM.

A native of Newton, Massachusetts, Cofield played for the Pennsylvania basketball team from 2007-09. He played in 27 games and averaged 2.9 points per contest in that span. He also attended Bentley University's McCallum Graduate School, where he earned his MBA in Business Analytics.

Cofield was a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Roxbury Latin High School in Massachusetts.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman recently said that the Razorbacks were expecting to hire a general manager by late March or early April, and he detailed his expectations for whoever was selected for the role.

"Well, I want somebody that's done it," Pittman said. "So you may have to go to the NFL, NBA, whatever, to find somebody like that. You want someone who's kind of done that before, whether it be the top dog or the second, you know, somebody that understands that. Because that's something that I've never dealt with. Well, I have for three years, and I want some help. You would want a recruiter. If somebody comes in and says, 'Well, I need $500,000,' you don't want to just — Hell, any of us can say, 'Oh, okay.’

“I mean, we need a negotiator. To be honest with you, I need someone that takes the, ‘Well, Coach Pittman won't give it to me. Coach Pittman won't give it to me.’ I need that taken off my plate. I need somebody to be ahead of what the market is...But that's what I'm looking for. And I'm looking for someone to talk to these kids’ agents, besides me. I want somebody else to talk to them and then give me the information.”