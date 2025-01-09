Report Card: Arkansas stymied in loss to Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) are still winless in conference play after a 73-66 loss to the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas started the game strong, as a 10-1 run out the gates gave what ended up being its largest lead, but the advantage diminished quickly and the Razorbacks and Rebels finished the first half tied at 33.

In the second half, it was all Ole Miss. The Rebels jumped out quick with a 9-4 run and did not give up the lead for the rest of the game, despite several attempts from the Hogs to cut into the deficit.

Forward Adou Thiero was Arkansas' leading producer, as he finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Johnell Davis added 15 points, Boogie Fland scored 14 and DJ Wagner had 11, but nothing came easy as Arkansas shot 22-of-59 from the field.

The Razorbacks had no answer for Ole Miss forward Malik Dia, who scored 21 points and had eight rebounds. The Rebels shot 46% from the field and out rebounded the Razorbacks, 36-35.

HawgBeat grades the team's overall performance from Wednesday's SEC home opening loss...