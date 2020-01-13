Former Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock has reportedly found his next job.

After calling plays for the Razorbacks the last two years, Craddock is expected to join UAB’s staff as the tight ends coach, according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

It is a homecoming of sorts for the 34-year-old, as he led Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham to a state championship as a quarterback in 2003. Craddock’s first coaching job was also at his alma mater, as he was the offensive coordinator there from 2010-11.

Craddock made the jump to the college ranks in 2012 as an offensive player development coach at Clemson. It was with the Tigers that he connected with Chad Morris, who he eventually followed to SMU and landed his first full-time gig as the Mustangs’ offensive coordinator.

The pair came to Arkansas together, but couldn’t find a quarterback - eventually using eight different starters over 24 games - and struggled to sustain any consistency on offense.

The Razorbacks ranked 114th and 118th in scoring and total offense, respectively, in 2018. Those marks improved only slightly - to 110th and 111th, respectively - this year. Their 33 total interceptions were by far the most in the SEC over the last two years, as well.

With the Blazers, Craddock will actually face a pair of his former co-workers in Conference USA action. They’ll welcome UTSA - led by head coach Jeff Traylor and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. - to Legion Field on Oct. 3.

Traylor and Lunney were previously the Razorbacks’ running backs and tight ends coaches. The only other member of Arkansas’ 2019 staff known to have landed a new job is Morris, who is also in Alabama as the offensive coordinator at Auburn.