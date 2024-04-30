Report: FAU transfer Johnell Davis expected to sign with Arkansas
Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks have reportedly landed another transfer portal splash, as Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis is expected to commit and sign with the Hogs according to a report from Jeff Goodman on Tuesday.
A 6-foot-4, 203-pound soon-to-be senior, Davis was one of the most electric players in the country during the 2023-24 season for the Owls. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field, 41.4% from beyond the arch and 85.7% from the charity stripe.
According to Goodman, Davis' "preference is to go pro, but Arkansas offered him a lucrative NIL deal."
Davis scored a season-high 35 points against then-No. 4 Arizona and added nine boards and three assists against the Wildcats. He had 14 games with at least 20 points and crossed the 30-point threshold on three separate occasions.
Originally from Gary, Indiana, Davis first stepped foot into the national spotlight during his 2022-23 campaign. That season, he averaged 13.8 points per game and helped carry Florida Atlantic to the Final Four with four straight double-digit performances in the NCAA Tournament against Memphis (12 points), Fairleigh Dickinson (29 points, 12 rebounds), Tennessee (15 points) and Kansas State (13 points, eight rebounds, six assists).
According to KenPom, Davis finished his 2023-24 season with a 114.0 offensive rating, a 54.9 effective field goal percentage, a 59.9 true shooting percentage and a 17.6 assist rate.
Following Davis' expected addition, Arkansas now sits with six scholarship players on its roster.