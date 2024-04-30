Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks have reportedly landed another transfer portal splash, as Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis is expected to commit and sign with the Hogs according to a report from Jeff Goodman on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-4, 203-pound soon-to-be senior, Davis was one of the most electric players in the country during the 2023-24 season for the Owls. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field, 41.4% from beyond the arch and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

According to Goodman, Davis' "preference is to go pro, but Arkansas offered him a lucrative NIL deal."

Davis scored a season-high 35 points against then-No. 4 Arizona and added nine boards and three assists against the Wildcats. He had 14 games with at least 20 points and crossed the 30-point threshold on three separate occasions.