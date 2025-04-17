Transfer Profile: What Malique Ewin brings to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks got their second transfer portal commitment Tuesday afternoon when Florida State big man Malique Ewin announced his pledge to the Hogs.

Arkansas had been connected to Ewin for a while, so his decision didn't come as a surprise. He took an official visit to Fayetteville on Monday and had another visit scheduled for Mississippi State afterward, but it appears that visit won't be happening. He joins South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle in the transfer class so far.

With the addition, head coach John Calipari shored up his front court last season that had lost two players already — Zvonimir Ivisic to the transfer portal and Jonas Aidoo is out of eligibility.

While Ewin now on board, HawgBeat takes a look at his game and what he'll bring to the Razorbacks next season...