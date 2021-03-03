HawgBeat - Report: Hogs hire former Arkansas State DC as analyst

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have reportedly hired former Houston defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen as an analyst for the 2021 season, according to first report by FootballScoop.

The veteran coach has had stints at Houston, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State but worked his way up from a head coach at Sherman High School in Texas. He worked with the defensive line at Trinity Valley C.C. and Stephen F. Austin before landing his first defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M-Commerce then Valdosta State.

Cauthen's experience as a defensive line coach with ties in Texas and Arkansas will help the Hogs revamp the dline and with recruiting.

While he was defensive coordinator in the Natural State, Cauthen's defense had 22 scores in four seasons and they ranked in the top 25 in tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Red Wolves. In 2018, his group ranked 11th nationally in passing defense, allowing only 177.8 passing yards per game.

RESUME

2019-20 Houston, Defensive Coordinator/LBs

2014-18 Arkansas State, Defensive Coordinator/LBs

2012-13 Middle Tennessee, Defensive Line

2011 Middle Tennessee, Linebackers

2007-10 Valdosta State, Defensive Coordinator

1999-2006 Texas A&M-Commerce, Defensive Coordinator

1997-98 Stephen F. Austin, Defensive Line

1996 Trinity Valley CC, Defensive Line

1990-95 Sherman High School