HawgBeat - Report: Hogs to hire AAC coach to replace LeBlanc

Rumors have swirled for weeks about a potential replacement for first-year DL coach Derrick LeBlanc at Arkansas and FootballScoop was first to report his replacement on Monday–Tulsa defensive line coach Jermial Ashley. Sources had also indicated to HawgBeat that the six-year AAC coach would be headed to the Hill.

LeBlanc, who came to Arkansas from Kentucky, has been connected to NFL job openings including with the Jets. During his time with the Hogs, LeBlanc helped recruit and sign four defensive tackles (Solomon Wright, Cameron Ball, Andy Boykin, Jalen Williams) and five defensive ends (Julius Coates, Jashaud Stewart, Eric Thomas, Jaqualin McGhee, Catrell Wallace)–although two never made it to campus.

Ashley's defensive line at Tulsa helped make the Golden Wave the second-best overall defense and scoring defense in the AAC. With 69 tackles for loss in nine games, Tulsa ranked second in the category.

Here's Ashley's bio from the University of Tulsa:

Jermial Ashley is in his sixth season as the Golden Hurricane defensive line coach. He joined the Tulsa coaching staff on January 12, 2015.

Last year, Ashley tutored a front line that helped the Tulsa defense hold opponents to under 200 yards rushing per game, continuing a consistent move up from previous seasons. End Trevis Gipson ranked among the top-7 in the American Athletic Conference for sacks and tackles for lost yardage, while earning first-team all-conference accolades. Gipson went on to perform in the Senior Bowl and received an invitation to the NFL Draft Combine. He was selected in the 5th round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears as the 155th overall selection.

In 2018, Ashley helped the Tulsa defense transition from a base 4-man front to a 3-3-5 alignment, thus improving Tulsa’s defensive numbers. The Hurricane finished the 2018 season with the nation’s 8th best pass defense, while allowing opponents 120+ yards less in total offense than a year earlier.

Ashley’s second year with the Hurricane saw the defensive unit production improve significantly in 2016 as Tulsa held its opponents to 10 points and 110.1 yards fewer than in his first season.

He has been a part of two bowl teams with the Hurricane, including the 2015 Camping World Independence Bowl and the 2016 Miami Beach Bowl.

Before coming to Tulsa, Ashley spent two seasons (2013-14) coaching the defensive line at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas. In his first season, the Cardinal defense led the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) for total defense, rushing defense, scoring defense and quarterback sacks. TVCC posted a 10-2 record in 2013, while winning the SWJCFC title, regional championship and the Heart of Texas Bowl with a 72-23 win over Mesa (Ariz.) College. TVCC repeated as the conference, regional and Heart of Texas Bowl Champions in 2014, while compiling an overall 12-0 record.

In 2013, Ashley coached the Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NJCAA First-Team All-American Jhaustin Thomas. Thomas and fellow defensive lineman Duval Jackson finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the nation for sacks. In 2014, two of his defensive linemen, Manasseh Miles and DeVonte’ Fields, were one-two on the team for sacks and tackles for lost yardage.

Before his stint at TVCC, Ashley spent three seasons working with the defensive line at Oklahoma State University under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Bill Young. During his time at OSU, Ashley helped coached three defensive linemen who earned all-Big 12 honors, including Ugo Chinasa, Jaimie Blatnik and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Calvin Barnett.

He has coached in a total of five bowl games, including three with Oklahoma State –– the 2010 Alamo Bowl, 2011 Fiesta Bowl and 2012 Heart of Texas Bowl, and two at Tulsa.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Ashley attended Keller Fossil Ridge High School, then played two seasons at Tyler Junior College where he was an NJCAA All-America defensive end. He then moved to the University of Kansas to continue his education and playing career. Ashley was a two-year starting defensive end for the Jayhawks, earning all-Big 12 honors in 2004 and 2005.

Following his playing career, Ashley signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns. He also spent a few years in private business before entering the coaching profession at Oklahoma State in 2010.

Ashley earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Kansas in 2008.

He and his wife, Calli, have two daughters, Eliana and Emory, and son Miles.