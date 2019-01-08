Freshman Jordan Phillips is transferring after just one semester at Arkansas, head coach Mike Anderson confirmed through a press release. The news was first reported Tuesday afternoon by Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-7 guard from Texas appeared in only seven games as he worked his way back from offseason meniscus surgery. He missed the first three games of the season before making his debut in the Montana State game and also didn’t play in a three-game stretch against Western Kentucky, UTSA and Georgia Tech.

In just 38 minutes of action, Phillips scored 10 points and added five rebounds, one assist, two turnovers and one steal.

He was a three-star recruit and No. 141 overall prospect coming out of Grace Prep in Arlington, turning down offers from Georgetown, Oklahoma State, TCU and a few others to play for the Razorbacks.

Although the aforementioned knee surgery and a hip injury earlier in the year slowed his progress, Phillips was expected to provide a scoring punch off the bench when he returned.

“He is that other piece that we have got have - that versatile, like a big guard really,” Anderson said in November. “I think from watching (him), you can see the rebounding and the physicality and having a guy that can make some plays, so we look forward to getting him back.”

However, that never quite materialized. He was just 3 of 20 (15.0 percent) from the floor and missed all six of his three-point attempts. At the free throw line, though, Phillips was a perfect 4 of 4.

He is the latest in a string of transfers in recent years. Guard C.J. Jones (Middle Tennessee State) and forward Darious Hall (DePaul) left the program after last season, while Brachen Hazen (Ball State), Jimmy Whitt (SMU), Lorenzo Jenkins (Colorado State), Jacorey Williams (Middle Tennessee State) and Nick Babb (Iowa State) have all left in the last five years.

Phillips’ departure opens up a scholarship for point guard Justice Hill, the Razorbacks’ lone 2019 signee so far, who has already enrolled and started practicing with the team. He is expected to redshirt this semester and begin playing next season.

With no seniors on the team, there aren’t any other spots currently open, but that will likely change. Star big man Daniel Gafford is a projected lottery pick and will likely enter the NBA Draft following his sophomore season. That would allow the Razorbacks to add a big man to their 2019 class.

There is also a chance that guard Khalil Garland is placed on a medical scholarship, opening a spot for another signee. The Little Rock native is in his second year with the program, but has yet to be cleared by doctors because of an undisclosed medical condition.