Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team have landed their fifth transfer portal splash, as Kentucky guard DJ Wagner has committed to the Razorbacks according to a report from Richard Davenport on Sunday.

A 6-foot-4, 192-pound soon-to-be sophomore, Wagner was one of the highest ranked recruits in the class of 2023 according to Rivals at No. 6 in the nation. He averaged 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 29.2% from beyond the arch and 76.6% from the charity stripe.

Wagner scored a season-high 28 points against Marshall and added five assists against the Thundering Herd. He had 13 games with double-digit points and crossed the 20-point threshold on two separate occasions. In a matchup against Arkansas on March 2, Wagner dropped 19 points on efficient shooting (6-of-7 from the field).